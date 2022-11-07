Brandon Staley Announces Chargers Season-Ending Injury

INGLEWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 12: Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley looks on during the NFL game between the New York Giants and the Los Angeles Chargers on December 12, 2021, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The last thing the Los Angeles Chargers needed was another significant injury.

Unfortunately, that's precisely the news head coach Brandon Staley delivered on Monday.

Via Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times, Staley said defensive tackle Austin Johnson will miss the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

After joining Los Angeles this offseason, Johnson started all eight games. The 6'4", 314-pounder recorded a sack and 22 tackles, but the Chargers have allowed an MFL-worst 5.7 yards per carry.

The injury hits keep coming for the Chargers, who have already placed Joey Bosa, Rashawn Slater, and J.C. Jackson on the injured reserve this season. Star wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams both missed their Week 9 game following a bye week.

Despite all these injuries, the 5-3 Chargers remain firmly in the playoff hunt. However, they've notched their last three wins by a combined eight points.

The Chargers will receive two major tests in the next two weeks. After facing the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10's Sunday Night Football matchup, they'll face the Kansas City Chiefs in a crucial AFC West showdown.