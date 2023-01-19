Brandon Staley Reacts To Speculation About His Job Security

INGLEWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 12: Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley looks on during the NFL game between the New York Giants and the Los Angeles Chargers on December 12, 2021, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Brandon Staley has faced considerable criticism after the Los Angeles Chargers blew a 27-0 lead to lose Saturday's first-round matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

During Wednesday's press conference, per Joe Reedy of the Associated Press, the Chargers head coach addressed the chatter regarding his job security.

"I am aware of the speculation because I have to be briefed of it to be prepared for guys like you," Staley said to reporters. "I was not worried about that because I know what goes on here on a day-to-day basis and I know what we have in the locker room."

Saturday's second-half collapse came a week after playing his starters in a Week 18 game that didn't affect their playoff positioning. Mike Williams missed the playoff matchup after injuring his back in the season finale.

Last season, Staley called a timeout late in overtime when the Las Vegas Raiders seemed content to settle for a tie that would have advanced both teams to the playoffs.

Yet the Chargers went 10-7 during the 2022 season despite enduring multiple key injuries. Staley believes he progressed as a coach throughout the year.

"Our players, our coaches, you guys know the improvement that I made from my first year to my second year. You're able to see it, visibly. I don't need to tell you the improvements I made," Staley said. "I'm excited to bounce back and to really attack this offseason and compete at a high level.

The former Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator confirmed that he'll maintain control of defensive playcalling. The Chargers finished 20th in yards allowed after bolstering the group during the offseason.

While Staley's job appears safe, the Chargers fired offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi after two seasons.