Breaking: 49ers Announce Deebo Samuel Injury Diagnosis

The San Francisco 49ers have received good news on Deebo Samuel.

San Francisco announced on Monday afternoon that Samuel, who left Sunday's win over the Buccaneers with a painful leg injury, is expected to return at some point this season.

"49ers star receiver Deebo Samuel suffered a knee (MCL) sprain and an ankle sprain, per source. Expected to return at some point in the regular season," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler tweeted.

The 49ers officially announced the news on Monday afternoon.

San Francisco improved to 9-4 on the year with the win over Tampa Bay on Sunday afternoon.

The 49ers will be without the star wide receiver for a couple of weeks, probably, but at least they'll get him back soon.