Breaking: Aaron Donald Makes Decision On Rams Future

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 09: Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Aaron Donald will return to the Los Angeles Rams with a sizable raise.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Rams gave their superstar defensive tackle a new contract that makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. The restructured deal gives him $95 million over the next three seasons.

Donald was previously slated to make $52.25 million over the next three seasons of his deal, but the 31-year-old wouldn't commit to returning in 2022. Amid rampant retirement speculation, the eight-time Pro Bowler recently said on I Am Athlete podcast that he originally planned to retire after eight seasons, and he was prepared to leave if not given the right deal.

"I'm happy. I'm fine," Donald said. "I don't need to play football to be fine ... I'm complete. If I can win another one, that's great, but if not, I'm at peace."

It'll be a lot tougher for Donald to walk away from the money he'll now earn through 2024. However, Rapoport said the contract is structured to allow Donald the opportunity to retire or return for $30 million guaranteed in the third year.

Donald has won Defensive Player of the Year in three of the last five seasons, finishing no lower than fifth on the ballot since 2015. He's tallied 98 sacks, 441 tackles, and 23 forced fumbles over what should already be considered a Hall of Fame career.

Upon reaching a new agreement, Donald went to minicamp and took a physical to make the deal official. His return cements the Rams as a strong candidate to defend their Super Bowl title.