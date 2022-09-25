Breaking: ACC Football Coach Fired On Sunday Night

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 02: A general view of Bobby Dodd Stadium during the game between the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and the Pittsburgh Panthers on November 2, 2013 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

An ACC football coach has been fired.

According to reports out of Atlanta, Georgia Tech has parted ways with head coach Geoff Collins.

Collins had been the program's head coach since the 2019 season. He's failed to build a winner in the ACC.

Now, he's reportedly out.

Ken Suguira first reported the news on Sunday evening.

Georgia Tech reportedly called an official board meeting for Monday to discuss Collins' status.

However, a decision appears to have been made.

Georgia Tech will begin its search for a next head coach shortly.