Breaking: Another Cowboys Coach Will Not Return

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy watches from the sidelines during action against the Chicago Bears at AT&T Stadium on Oct. 30, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images) Chicago Tribune/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys appear to be clearing house, outside of a couple of major coaching positions, anyway.

Earlier this week, the team announced that several assistant coaches would not be retained. Sunday night, the Cowboys decided to part ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

Now, the team is reportedly also letting go of quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier.

"Quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier will also not return to the Cowboys. He was out of contract and has had a few teams reach out to him, including at least one for a coordinator job, per source," ESPN's Todd Archer tweeted.

The Cowboys are coming off a disappointing Divisional Round loss to the 49ers.

Dallas is making some big changes ahead of 2023.