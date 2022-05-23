Breaking: Baker Mayfield Makes Decision On Browns Camp

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 14: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns reacts against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns are set to hold OTAs later this week. Baker Mayfield is not going to be in attendance.

The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick, who remains on the trading block following the blockbuster Deshaun Watson acquisition, has reportedly decided to skip OTAs.

ESPN's NFL insider, Adam Schefter, first reported the news.

"Cleveland QB Baker Mayfield will not be attending the Browns’ voluntary OTA’s that open Tuesday, as expected," he reports.

Mayfield has been linked to teams like the Carolina Panthers and Seattle Seahawks.

However, there has been little reported trade interest in the former Oklahoma Sooners star.

Perhaps a dark horse contender will eventually emerge.