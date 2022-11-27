Breaking: Bears Make Decision On Justin Fields

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 20: Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears attempts a pass during the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 20, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears have made a decision on Justin Fields on Sunday.

According to multiple reports, Fields will not play on Sunday afternoon, as he nurses an injury.

Trevor Siemian will be the Bears' starting quarterback on Sunday afternoon.

Chicago is choosing to be cautious with its starting quarterback.

The Bears are set to play at the Jets on Sunday afternoon.

Kickoff between Chicago and New York is scheduled for 1 p.m. E.T. The game will air on FOX.