Breaking: Bombshell Decision Made In Tua Tagovailoa Case

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins sits on the turf during the first half of the game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) Megan Briggs/Getty Images

A bombshell decision has reportedly been made in the Tua Tagovailoa case on Saturday.

According to Pro Football Talk, the NFL Players Association has decided to terminate the independent neurological advisor that supposedly cleared Tagovailoa last weekend.

Pro Football Talk first reported the news.

"The NFL Players Association has exercised its prerogative to terminate the Unaffiliated Neurotrauma Consultant involved in the Tua Tagovailoa situation last Sunday, per source," he reported on Saturday.

Tagovailoa appeared to suffer a head injury last weekend, though the Dolphins said he only appeared out of it on the field because of a back injury.

The Dolphins quarterback then played against the Bengals on Thursday night, but was removed from the game following a disturbing head injury.

It's unclear what the next steps are.