Breaking: Brian Flores Decides On Next NFL Job

PITTSBURGH, PA - AUGUST 28: Assistant coach Brian Flores of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during warmups prior to the game against the Detroit Lions at Acrisure Stadium on August 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Brian Flores is on the move.

The Pittsburgh Steelers assistant coach is leaving to take the defensive coordinator job in Minnesota.

Flores had been linked to the Arizona Cardinals head coaching gig, though it appears the NFC West franchise is going in another direction.

"Steelers’ assistant coach Brian Flores is accepting the Vikings’ defensive coordinator job, per source," ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter tweeted.

Flores lands in Minnesota, which needs major help on the defensive side of the football.

The Cardinals, meanwhile, are reportedly leaning on announcing their next head coach sometime next week.

