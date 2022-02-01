Breaking: Brian Flores Has Filed Lawsuit Against The NFL

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores has filed a class action lawsuit against the NFL alleging racism in hiring practices.

In his suit, announced by Wigdor Law, the firm representing him, Flores specifically names the Dolphins, his former employer, as well as the New York Giants and Denver Broncos. The Giants’ section of the lawsuit is the most interesting.

In it, Flores includes alleged text messages from his former boss, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, that were sent three days before his second interview with the Giants. In them, Belichick appears to congratulate Flores and say he has heard “from Buffalo & NYG” that he is their top choice as head coach.

However, Belichick later appears to clarify that he mistakenly texted Flores when he meant to text Brian Daboll, the Bills’ offensive coordinator and another former Patriots assistant. Daboll, who worked with new Giants GM Joe Schoen in Buffalo, was eventually named Giants head coach.

“Sorry – I f—-d this up. I double checked and misread the text,” Belichick said. “I think they are naming Brian Daboll. I’m sorry about that. BB.”

NEWS: On the first day of Black History Month, former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores has filed a race discrimination class action to shine a light on the racial injustices that take place inside the @NFL. Read it here: https://t.co/opIU9vkfEj#NFL #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/RTkZdTFxJ3 — WigdorLaw (@WigdorLaw) February 1, 2022

Last week, Mr. Flores was reportedly a front-runner for the @Giants head coach position. He thought he had a real shot at it—until he received these texts from @Patriots head coach Bill Belichick just days before his interview, the lawsuit states. pic.twitter.com/2RWTpVeghi — WigdorLaw (@WigdorLaw) February 1, 2022

Flores is accusing the Giants of violating the sanctity of the Rooney Rule, part of which requires NFL franchises to interview at least two outside minority candidates for head coaching positions. He claims the team made him interview a second time even after they had already decided on hiring Daboll.

Flores also goes on to say he had a “sham” interview with the Broncos back in 2019, in which members of the team brass allegedly showed up looking “completely disheveled” and as if they “had [been] drinking heavily the night before.”

“It was clear from the substance of the interview that Mr. Flores was interviewed only because of the Rooney Rule, and that the Broncos never had any intention to consider him as a legitimate candidate for the job,” the lawsuit reads. “Shortly thereafter, Vic Fangio, a white man, was hired to be the Head Coach of the Broncos.”

Obviously, news of Flores’ legal action is just breaking, but this is already shaping up to be a massive (and potentially messy) story for the NFL.

Stay tuned.