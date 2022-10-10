Breaking: Browns Make Big Trade On Sunday Night

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 21: A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns need help on defense. The AFC North franchise is getting some.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Browns are trading for a Pro Bowl linebacker.

"Sources: The #Browns are adding some key help in the middle of their defense, trading for #Falcons Pro Bowl LB Deion Jones in exchange for late-round draft compensation," he reported on Sunday night.

The Browns fell to the Chargers on Sunday.

Jones will provide some help to a Browns defense that desperately needs it.

The Browns fell to 2-3 on the season following the loss to the Chargers on Sunday.