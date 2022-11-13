Breaking: Cardinals Make Official Kyler Murray Decision
The Arizona Cardinals have made the official call at starting quarterback.
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will officially be INACTIVE against the Rams on Sunday afternoon.
Veteran NFL quarterback Colt McCoy will start against the division rival on Sunday.
"QB Kyler Murray (hamstring) will be inactive. Colts McCoy starts," Ian Rapoport reports.
It will be a battle of the backups on Sunday afternoon.
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford will also be out on Sunday afternoon.
The Rams and the Cardinals are set to kick off at 4:25 p.m. E.T. on Sunday.