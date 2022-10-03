Breaking: Chiefs Running Back Suspended For Next 6 Games
Kansas City's running backs depth took a hit on Monday.
The league announced that Chiefs running back Jerrion Ealy has been suspended for the next six games.
Ealy, who's spent most of his time on the practice squad, has been suspended for violating the league's performance-enhancing substance policy.
"Jerrion Ealy's six-game suspension is for violating the policy on performance-enhancing substances, per source," Tom Pelissero reports.
The 22-year-old running back is in his first season with the Chiefs. He played collegiately at Ole Miss.
Kansas City is coming off a win over Tampa Bay.