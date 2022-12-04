Breaking: Chiefs Star Could Miss Game Due To Illness
The Kansas City Chiefs are set to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in one of the premier games on Sunday afternoon.
Unfortunately for Kansas City, the Chiefs could be without one of their top players.
Chiefs star pass rusher Frank Clark has been added to the injury report due to an illness.
Clark might not be able to play on Sunday.
"Chiefs added DE Frank Clark to the injury report for today's game vs. the Bengals due to an illness. He is now questionable today," Adam Schefter reported.
This would be a fairly significant loss for the Chiefs, heading into their AFC Championship Game rematch.
Kickoff between the Chiefs and the Bengals is set for 4:25 p.m. E.T. on Sunday.