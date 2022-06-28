Breaking: Commanders Make Decision On Terry McLaurin

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 16: Terry McLaurin #17 of the Washington Football Team reacts during the second quarter against the New York Giants at FedExField on September 16, 2021 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Terry McLaurin will stay with the Washington Commanders beyond the 2022 season.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, McLaurin has agreed to a three-year extension worth up to $71 million that will make him one of the game's highest-paid receivers.

Per Schefter, McLaurin will receive a record-setting $28 million signing bonus, the most ever given to a wide receiver. More than three-fourths of his new contract is guaranteed through 2025.

Despite playing alongside a revolving door of quarterbacks, McLaurin has flourished in Washington. The 2019 third-round pick has recorded 3,090 receiving yards in three seasons, eclipsing 1,000 in each of the last two seasons.

McLaurin is the latest wideout to receive a big payday this offseason. Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams, Cooper Kupp, and A.J. Brown have all signed major deals.

McLaurin's reported deal resembles that of Kupp, who agreed to a three-year extension worth up to $80 million after winning Offensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl MVP.

After signing his extension, McLaurin will look to build a rapport with new Washington quarterback Carson Wentz in 2022 and beyond.