Breaking: Cowboys Make Week 8 Ezekiel Elliott Decision

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 08: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on prior to taking on the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on December 08, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys won't have Ezekiel Elliott on Sunday.

The Cowboys will be missing Elliott against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon. Dallas' star running back is officially inactive with a knee injury.

Elliott, one of the NFL's most consistent running backs, will be watching Sunday's game from the sideline.

You can expect Tony Pollard to carry the bulk of the load for the Cowboys.

"Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee) officially INACTIVE vs. Bears," Jori Epstein reports.

The Cowboys and the Bears are set to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. on Sunday afternoon.

The game will air on FOX.