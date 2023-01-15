Breaking: Damar Hamlin Makes Decision On Bills Playoff Game

ORCHARD PARK, NY - NOVEMBER 13: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills hypes the crowd against the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images) Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

Regardless of Sunday's outcome, the Buffalo Bills could have a reason to celebrate.

According to the Associated Press, Damar Hamlin plans to attend their first-round playoff game against the Miami Dolphins at Orchard Park. It'd mark his first public appearance since going into cardiac arrest two weeks ago.

Neither Hamlin nor the Bills have confirmed his planned attendance.

Hamlin was released from the University of Cincinnati hospital a week after collapsing on the field. Bills linebacker Matt Milano posted a photo of Hamlin attending Saturday's practice on his Instagram story.

The Draft Network's Brooke Kromer, daughter of Bills offensive line coach Aaron Kromer, posted about seeing Hamlin on Saturday.

"I saw Damar today & bawled my eyes out! What a miracle to see him walking," she wrote on Twitter. "We are blessed!"

Hamlin watched Buffalo's Week 18 win over the New England Patriots from his hospital bed. The 24-year-old may now get a chance to experience a special moment as fans welcome him back to Highmark Stadium.