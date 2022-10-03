Breaking: Dolphins Announce Decision On Tua Tagovailoa
The Miami Dolphins have announced their Week 5 decision on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
Tagovailoa, who is in the concussion protocol, will not play this weekend.
The Dolphins quarterback played against the Bengals last Thursday night, a couple of days after appearing to get injured in a win over the Bills. Tagovailoa took a major blow to the head and was taken to the hospital.
Monday, head coach Mike McDaniel announced that Tagovailoa will not play this weekend.
The Dolphins, 3-1 on the season, are set to play the New York Jets on Sunday.
Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. E.T.