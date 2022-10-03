Breaking: Dolphins Announce Decision On Tua Tagovailoa

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 18: Head coach Mike McDaniel of the Miami Dolphins talks with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins in the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins have announced their Week 5 decision on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Tagovailoa, who is in the concussion protocol, will not play this weekend.

The Dolphins quarterback played against the Bengals last Thursday night, a couple of days after appearing to get injured in a win over the Bills. Tagovailoa took a major blow to the head and was taken to the hospital.

Monday, head coach Mike McDaniel announced that Tagovailoa will not play this weekend.

The Dolphins, 3-1 on the season, are set to play the New York Jets on Sunday.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. E.T.