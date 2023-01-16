Breaking: Dolphins Announce Decision On Tua Tagovailoa

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 25: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins takes the field prior to a game against the Green Bay Packers at Hard Rock Stadium on December 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Tua Tagovailoa will return to the Miami Dolphins in 2023.

The Dolphins announced on Monday that, despite some speculation about his future, Tagovailoa will be the team's starting quarterback moving forward.

Miami fell to Buffalo in a crazy AFC Wild Card game on Sunday afternoon. The Dolphins played with third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson, as Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater were both out with injuries.

"Tua Tagovailoa is our starting quarterback. I don't know if I can say that anymore clearly," the Dolphins' general manager said.

There are some who are concerned about Tagovailoa's longterm health, given his concussion problems.

But he appears to be set on returning to the franchise for another season and the Dolphins are happy to have him back.