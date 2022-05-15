Breaking: Drew Brees Is Reportedly Done At NBC

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Drew Brees stands on the sideline during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Well, that was fast.

Former star NFL quarterback turned TV analyst Drew Brees is reportedly done at NBC following just one season of work.

According to the New York Post's Andrew Marchand, Brees will not return to NBC for the 2022 football season.

According to the report, the decision is viewed as a mutual one.

The decision seemed mutual as Brees preferred doing games over the “Football Night in America” studio show, and NBC didn’t have many NFL games to offer him. NBC soured on Brees’ potential after originally believing he could develop into the heir apparent to Cris Collinsworth on “Sunday Night Football” games.

On the air, Brees, 43, had an up and down rookie season that was highlighted by a poor performance in his biggest broadcast of the year, the Bengals-Raiders playoff game.

Brees might still have a future in television, as places like FOX and Amazon could make a run at his services.

It will be interesting to see where Brees lands.