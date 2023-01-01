Breaking: Eagles Star Taken To Hospital On Sunday

Philadelphia Eagles standout pass rusher Josh Sweat was stretchered off the field on Sunday afternoon.

Sweat had to be taken off the field on a stretcher during the first quarter of the game between the Eagles and the Saints on Sunday afternoon.

The Eagles have since announced that Sweat has been taken to a hospital.

"Injury Update: Eagles DE Josh Sweat has been transported to a local hospital with a neck injury for precautionary reasons. He has movement in all extremities," the Eagles announced on Sunday afternoon.

The Eagles are trailing the Saints, 7-0, on Sunday afternoon in the first half.

Our thoughts are with Sweat.