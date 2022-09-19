Breaking: Police Investigating Kyler Murray Fan Incident

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 15: Quarterback Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals looks to pass during the second half against the Buffalo Bills at State Farm Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Las Vegas police are investigating allegations of a fan hitting Kyler Murray at the end of Sunday's game at Allegiant Stadium.

According to an Associated Press report, Officer Larry Hadfield said a battery complaint was made that "a spectator at the stadium struck a professional football player." He did not name Murray as the person who filed the report.

Murry led the Arizona Cardinals to an improbable come-from-behind win over the Las Vegas Raiders. After Byron Murphy scored the game-winning touchdown in overtime, Murray was celebrating with Cardinals fans in the front row when a person appeared to hit the quarterback in the face with an open hand.

Murray turned back to try to identify the culprit, but Cardinals teammates intervened before the situation escalated.

Down 20-0 at halftime, Murray led Arizona to three touchdowns in the second half. He scrambled for an improbable two-point conversion in the fourth quarter before running for another score and converting a game-tying two-point try at the end of regulation.

Murphy's scoop-and-score fumble recovery cemented a 29-23 victory on the road.

Hadfield said they have not immediately identified the suspect, and a Cardinals spokesperson declined to comment.