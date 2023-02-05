Breaking: Former NFL Pro Bowler Arrested In Florida

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 27: A general view of Sun Life Stadium during a game between the Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills on September 27, 2015 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

A former NFL Pro Bowl defensive back was reportedly arrested in Florida this weekend.

Vontae Davis, a former Pro Bowl defensive back for the Bills, Colts and Dolphins, was reportedly arrested on DUI charges.

Andy Slater broke the news.

"Former NFL Pro Bowl CB Vontae Davis was arrested for DUI in S. Florida on Saturday. Davis allegedly crashed into a disabled car on the side of the highway, which then hit a person next to it. Cops found Davis lying down sleeping on the shoulder of the road," he reported.

Davis, 34, played in the NFL from 2009-18. He made the Pro Bowl in 2014 and '15.

The former NFL cornerback played collegiately at Illinois.

Davis is a Washington, D.C. native.