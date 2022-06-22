Breaking: Former NFL Star Tony Siragusa Dead At 55

FOX television commentator Tony Siragusa was a sideline reporter at the New Orleans Saints battle the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Nov. 5, 2006 in Tampa. The Saints defeated the Bucs 31 - 14. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images) Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images

Former NFL defensive tackle Tony Siragusa has passed away at the age of 55.

Jamal Lewis, who played alongside Siragusa on the Baltimore Ravens' 2000 championship squad, confirmed his former teammate's death to TMZ Sports.

The news comes on the same day that linebacker Jaylen Ferguson was confirmed dead. He was 26.

"It's a sad day to be a Raven I must say," Lewis told TMZ Sports.

Siragusa played 169 games across his 12-year NFL career, spending seven seasons with the Indianapolis Colts and five in Baltimore. The imposing lineman recorded 564 career tackles and 22 sacks.

He was a key member of a dominant Ravens defense that led the franchise to their first championship with the fewest points ever allowed in a single season.

After retiring 2001, "Goose" served as a sideline reporter and analyst for FOX Sports through 2015. Beyond the gridiron, Siragusa portrayed recurring character Frankie Cortese in HBO's The Sopranos.

No cause of death has been revealed yet. Rest in peace, Goose.