Breaking: Giants Signing Former Cowboys Star

The New York Giants are set to host the Dallas Cowboys next Monday night.

Ahead of the Week 3 matchup, the Giants are signing a former Cowboys star.

Former Cowboys top draft pick Jaylon Smith is signing with the NFC East rival.

Smith's agent announced the news.

This will be the second time that Smith is playing for the Giants against the Cowboys.

Dallas and New York are set to meet at Metlife Stadium next Monday night.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. E.T.

The game will air on ESPN.