Breaking: Giants Star Injured During Bye Week Trip
The New York Giants are coming off their bye week, but unfortunately, it was a costly one.
New York defensive back Xavier McKinney has revealed that he suffered an injury during a bye week trip to Cabo.
McKinney, one of the team's top defensive players, suffered a hand injury while riding an ATV. He said he was on a group sight-seeing tour while riding the ATV, when he got injured.
It's unclear how long McKinney will be out with his injury, but this is an unfortunate blow.
This could be a very tough loss for the Giants, who are looking to contend in the NFC.
"Not ideal..." NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport tweeted on Monday afternoon.
The Giants are 6-2 coming off their bye week. They lost to the Seahawks on the road last week.
New York is set to host Houston at home this upcoming Sunday, in a game that should be a win.