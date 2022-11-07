Breaking: Giants Star Injured During Bye Week Trip

LANDOVER, MD - DECEMBER 03: The helmet of running back Ahmad Bradshaw #44 of the New York Giants sits on the grass before the start of the Giants and Washington Redskins game at FedExField on December 3, 2012 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The New York Giants are coming off their bye week, but unfortunately, it was a costly one.

New York defensive back Xavier McKinney has revealed that he suffered an injury during a bye week trip to Cabo.

McKinney, one of the team's top defensive players, suffered a hand injury while riding an ATV. He said he was on a group sight-seeing tour while riding the ATV, when he got injured.

It's unclear how long McKinney will be out with his injury, but this is an unfortunate blow.

This could be a very tough loss for the Giants, who are looking to contend in the NFC.

"Not ideal..." NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport tweeted on Monday afternoon.

The Giants are 6-2 coming off their bye week. They lost to the Seahawks on the road last week.

New York is set to host Houston at home this upcoming Sunday, in a game that should be a win.