Breaking: Injury Diagnosis Reportedly In For Trey Lance

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 18: Trey Lance #5 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts after an apparent injury following a play against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Trey Lance era could be over before it ever really started.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the San Francisco 49ers quarterback suffered what is likely to be a season-ending injury on Sunday.

Lance had to be carted off the field against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday afternoon.

"49ers’ QB Trey Lance suffered a significant ankle injury today that is expected to require surgery that likely will end his season, per source," he reports.

That's pretty brutal news for the 49ers.

It will be Jimmy Garoppolo's team moving forward. Thankfully for San Francisco, it held onto its veteran quarterback.