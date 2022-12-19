Breaking: Injury Diagnosis Revealed For Jalen Hurts

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs off the field at the end of the second quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles may enter Saturday's marquee matchup against the Dallas Cowboys without Jalen Hurts.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the star quarterback sprained his shoulder during Sunday's 25-20 win over the Chicago Bears. It's not considered a long-term issue, but Hurts may miss some time.

The Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff McLane said Hurts could sit out the next two games.

Hurts has made major strides in his third NFL season. Along with scoring three of his 13 rushing touchdowns Sunday, the 24-year-old has improved considerably as a passer with 8.2 yards per pass attempt and a 104.6 quarterback rating.

He was a leading MVP candidate for the 13-1 Eagles, but missing time could allow Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen to gain ground on Hurts.

Philadelphia clinched a playoff spot and has a three-game lead in the NFC East with three weeks remaining. If the Eagles wrap up the division and No. 1 seed by defeating the Cowboys, they could rest Hurts until the playoffs.

ESPN's Adam Schefter said there's "a real chance" Gardner Minshew will start for the Eagles on Christmas Eve.