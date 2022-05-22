Breaking: Jadeveon Clowney Makes Free Agent Decision

CINCINNATI, OHIO - NOVEMBER 07: Jadeveon Clowney #90 of the Cleveland Browns waves to fans before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Jadeveon Clowney is officially off the free agent market.

The former top NFL Draft pick is heading back to Cleveland, according to a report from the NFL Network.

Ian Rapoport reports that Clowney and the Browns have agreed to terms on a deal.

"The #Browns are adding a post-draft difference-maker, re-signing pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney, per me and @TomPelissero . The two sides have agreed to terms. After 9 sacks last year, Clowney runs it back in Cleveland," he reports.

Clowney and former No. 1 overall pick Myles Garrett form quite the pass rushing duo in Cleveland.

The Browns' defense will be fun to watch in 2022.