Breaking: Jadeveon Clowney Makes Free Agent Decision
Jadeveon Clowney is officially off the free agent market.
The former top NFL Draft pick is heading back to Cleveland, according to a report from the NFL Network.
Ian Rapoport reports that Clowney and the Browns have agreed to terms on a deal.
"The #Browns are adding a post-draft difference-maker, re-signing pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney, per me and @TomPelissero . The two sides have agreed to terms. After 9 sacks last year, Clowney runs it back in Cleveland," he reports.
Clowney and former No. 1 overall pick Myles Garrett form quite the pass rushing duo in Cleveland.
The Browns' defense will be fun to watch in 2022.