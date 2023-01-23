Breaking: Jerry Jones Announces Decision On Mike McCarthy

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys on the sideline in the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys will not be firing head coach Mike McCarthy on Sunday.

Jerry Jones announced following his team's 19-12 loss to the 49ers that McCarthy will return as head coach.

McCarthy has led the Cowboys to back-to-back 12-win seasons, though they flamed out in the playoffs back-to-back years too, each time to San Francisco.

"Jerry Jones says Mike McCarthy remains safe as Cowboys head coach. Agrees even with decision for Brett Maher, “exonerated” with Fgs," Jori Epstein tweeted on Sunday evening.

The Cowboys have been mentioned for ex-Saints head coach Sean Payton, though it doesn't sound like Jones is interested in making a change in head coach.

McCarthy will return as the Dallas Cowboys head coach in 2023.