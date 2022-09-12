Breaking: Jerry Jones Announces Injury Diagnosis For Dak Prescott

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 16: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys takes a moment prior to playing the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is going to be out for a while.

Jerry Jones announced on Sunday evening that Prescott is going to need surgery following his injury against the Buccaneers. It's unclear when he'll be back.

"Dak Prescott (hand) will be out for a while, according to Jerry Jones. Several weeks. He needs surgery," Jon Machota tweeted.

The Cowboys failed to address the backup quarterback position in the offseason.

So, Dallas could now look to trade for a veteran like Jimmy Garoppolo, or perhaps go after a veteran free agent.

Robert Griffin III expressed interest earlier on Sunday evening...