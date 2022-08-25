Breaking: Jets Wide Receiver Has Requested A Trade

ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 15: A New York Jets helmet sits on an equipment case during the second half of an NFL preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 15, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Wide receiver Denzel Mims has requested a trade from the New York Jets.

Brian Costello of the New York Post shared a statement from Mims' agent, Ron Slavin, saying it's "just time" for a fresh start after two seasons with the organization.

"Denzel has tried in good faith, but it's clear he does not have a future with the Jets," Slavin said. "Denzel vowed to come back better than ever this season, and he worked extremely hard in the offseason to make that happen. Still, he has been given no opportunities to work with the starting offense to get into a groove with them."

Slavin added that they view a trade as "our only option" since the organization has refused to release him. He called upon general manager Joe Douglas to honor his client's request.

"Joe Douglas has always done right by Denzel, and we trust that he will do everything in his power to find him another team where Denzel can be a contributor."

The No. 59 pick in 2020, Mims has 31 receptions for 490 yards in 20 career games with the Jets. After a hamstring injury interfered with his rookie campaign, he was twice a healthy scratch last September before injuring his finger in Week 8.

Mims didn't record a catch in his final four of 11 games played.

The Jets have continued to bolster their wide receivers since drafting Mims. Along with making Elijah Moore the No. 34 pick last year, they invested the No. 10 selection on Garrett Wilson this April.

Regardless of whether they honor Mims' trade request, Moore, Wilson, and Corey Davis figure to lead Gang Green's wideouts in 2022. Braxton Berrios also saw an increase in targets late last season while Mims remained an afterthought.

If the Jets shop Mims, another team would likely bite on the 24-year-old, who scored 28 touchdowns in his final three seasons at Baylor.