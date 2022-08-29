Breaking: Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers Reach Stunning Agreement
Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers have reportedly reached an agreement.
It's a stunning one.
According to multiple reports, the 49ers and Garoppolo are finalizing a new contract that will make him the highest-paid backup quarterback in the league.
Garoppolo will remain in San Francisco, while the 49ers are Trey Lance's team moving forward.
"The #49ers and QB Jimmy Garoppolo are finalizing a new contract that will make him the highest paid backup in the NFL, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo . A solution that keeps Jimmy G on the roster while making clear it’s Trey Lance’s team going forward," Ian Rapoport reports.
ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter has confirmed the news.
"Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers agreed to a restructured one-year contract that will keep the QB in San Francisco this season, per sources. The contract contains no-trade and no-tag clauses, assuring Garoppolo will remain in SF this season and have the freedom to leave in 2023," he reports.
"Comp update: Jimmy Garoppolo’s one-year restructured deal is worth $6.5 million in base, fully guaranteed, per sources. He has another total of $500k in roster bonuses. He also has playtime bonuses that can boost it another nearly $9M. So, one year, $7M, up to just shy of $16M."
Garoppolo had been the subject of several trade/cut rumors over the past several months.
However, after all of that, he'll remain with the 49ers.