Breaking: Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers Reach Stunning Agreement

SANTA CLARA, CA - SEPTEMBER 16: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers in action against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium on September 16, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers have reportedly reached an agreement.

It's a stunning one.

According to multiple reports, the 49ers and Garoppolo are finalizing a new contract that will make him the highest-paid backup quarterback in the league.

Garoppolo will remain in San Francisco, while the 49ers are Trey Lance's team moving forward.

"The #49ers and QB Jimmy Garoppolo are finalizing a new contract that will make him the highest paid backup in the NFL, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo . A solution that keeps Jimmy G on the roster while making clear it’s Trey Lance’s team going forward," Ian Rapoport reports.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter has confirmed the news.

"Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers agreed to a restructured one-year contract that will keep the QB in San Francisco this season, per sources. The contract contains no-trade and no-tag clauses, assuring Garoppolo will remain in SF this season and have the freedom to leave in 2023," he reports.

"Comp update: Jimmy Garoppolo’s one-year restructured deal is worth $6.5 million in base, fully guaranteed, per sources. He has another total of $500k in roster bonuses. He also has playtime bonuses that can boost it another nearly $9M. So, one year, $7M, up to just shy of $16M."

Garoppolo had been the subject of several trade/cut rumors over the past several months.

However, after all of that, he'll remain with the 49ers.