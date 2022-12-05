Breaking: Jimmy Garoppolo Is Out For The Season

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers looks to pass in the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Jimmy Garoppolo's season is over.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan announced on Sunday night the the team's starting quarterback suffered a broken foot.

Garoppolo will miss the rest of the season.

"Kyle Shanahan told reporters that QB Jimmy Garoppolo broke his foot," ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter tweeted on Sunday evening.

Garoppolo broke a couple of things in his foot, according to the head coach.

“He’ll be out, he’ll need surgery, broke a few things in there," Shanahan told reporters.

The 49ers are also without second-year quarterback Trey Lance, who suffered a season-ending injury earlier in the year.

It will be interesting to see if the 49ers attempt to land a veteran quarterback in free agency, or stick with the men in the building moving forward.

San Francisco topped Miami on Sunday afternoon. Both Garoppolo and Tagovailoa left Sunday's game with injuries.