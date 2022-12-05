Breaking: Jimmy Garoppolo Is Out For The Season
Jimmy Garoppolo's season is over.
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan announced on Sunday night the the team's starting quarterback suffered a broken foot.
Garoppolo will miss the rest of the season.
"Kyle Shanahan told reporters that QB Jimmy Garoppolo broke his foot," ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter tweeted on Sunday evening.
Garoppolo broke a couple of things in his foot, according to the head coach.
“He’ll be out, he’ll need surgery, broke a few things in there," Shanahan told reporters.
The 49ers are also without second-year quarterback Trey Lance, who suffered a season-ending injury earlier in the year.
It will be interesting to see if the 49ers attempt to land a veteran quarterback in free agency, or stick with the men in the building moving forward.
San Francisco topped Miami on Sunday afternoon. Both Garoppolo and Tagovailoa left Sunday's game with injuries.