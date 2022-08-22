Breaking: Kayvon Thibodeaux Leaves Game With Injury

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JULY 28: Linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux #5 of the New York Giants during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center on July 28, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images) Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Bad injury luck continued for the New York Giants on this Sunday evening.

Giants first round draft pick Kayvon Thibodeaux exited Sunday night's preseason game with a potentially serious injury.

Thibodeaux, the star out of Oregon, had to leave the field early on in the preseason game on Sunday night.

It didn't look good.

Thibodeaux was later seen talking with his teammates on the sideline, walking under his own power.

However, he's already been ruled out with a knee injury.

Hopefully the injury is nothing too serious and we'll see Thibodeaux back on the field soon.