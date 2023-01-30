Breaking: Kellen Moore Has Already Landed Next Job

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 10: Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore of the Dallas Cowboys calls the plays against the Minnesota Vikings in the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

That didn't take long.

On Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys parted ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. On Monday morning, the former NFL quarterback has landed his next job.

According to reports, Moore will become the Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator.

"Former #Cowboys OC Kellen Moore is expected to become the #Chargers OC, sources tell me and @TomPelissero . The talented play-caller goes from Dak Prescott to Justin Herbert, a quick move after his departure from Dallas," Ian Rapoport tweeted.

The Cowboys are coming off a Divisional Round loss to the 49ers last weekend.

Dallas will move forward with head coach Mike McCarthy calling the plays.