Breaking: Kyler Murray Has Made A Decision On OTAs
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has reportedly made a decision on OTAs.
According to a report from ESPN, the superstar quarterback will not be in attendance.
Murray is hoping to land a major contract extension this offseason.
"Cardinals’ QB Kyler Murray will not be at Arizona’s OTAs this week, as expected. All continues to remain quiet on his contract front, for now," ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.
Murray is hoping to land a big-time contract extension this offseason, but the Cardinals have yet to reach an agreement.
It will be interesting to see how the franchise handles this moving forward.