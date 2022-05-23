Breaking: Kyler Murray Has Made A Decision On OTAs

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 28: Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals leaves the field following a game against the Green Bay Packers at State Farm Stadium on October 28, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. The Packers defeated the Cardinals 24-21. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has reportedly made a decision on OTAs.

According to a report from ESPN, the superstar quarterback will not be in attendance.

Murray is hoping to land a major contract extension this offseason.

"Cardinals’ QB Kyler Murray will not be at Arizona’s OTAs this week, as expected. All continues to remain quiet on his contract front, for now," ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

Murray is hoping to land a big-time contract extension this offseason, but the Cardinals have yet to reach an agreement.

It will be interesting to see how the franchise handles this moving forward.