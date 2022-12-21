Breaking: Legendary NFL Hall Of Famer Franco Harris Dead At 72

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 28: Hall of Famer Franco Harris speaks during round one of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) David Becker/Getty Images

Legendary former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Franco Harris has died at the age of 72, according to his family.

Harris' son Dok told the Associated Press his father passed away overnight. A cause of death has not been provided.

The cruel news of Harris' passing comes just two days before the 50th anniversary of his most iconic play--"The Immaculate Reception." The Steelers were planning on honoring Harris and retiring his No. 32 this Saturday night to commemorate the occasion.

"I think about how it connects to so many memories and especially it being my rookie year, right, and the incredible year that we had as a team," Harris said about the play in a recent interview with The Spun. "To go to 11 wins and three losses and the three losses were by a total of 11 points. Then, personally, I think about how the year turned out with me being Rookie of the Year and then going into the second playoff game ever with the Pittsburgh Steelers and just that excitement still makes it exciting knowing how big this moment really is."

A first-round pick of the Steelers out of Penn State in 1972, Harris amassed 11,950 rushing yards and 91 touchdowns in 12 seasons with the franchise. He helped Pittsburgh win four Super Bowls before concluding his storied career with the Seattle Seahawks in 1984.

Harris also made nine-straight Pro Bowls from 1972-80 and was named MVP of Super Bowl IX. He still has the most rushing yards in Steelers' history and ranks 15th all-time in NFL annals.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Harris' family, friends and former teammates during this time.

Rest in peace to an NFL titan.