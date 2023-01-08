Breaking: Legendary NFL Quarterback Apparently Fired

CLEVELAND - SEPTEMBER 12: A general view of the Cleveland Browns Stadium taken during the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cleveland Browns on September 12, 2004 at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. The Browns defeated the Ravens 20-3. (Photo by David Maxwell/Getty Images)

A legendary NFL quarterback appears to have been fired by his team on Sunday.

Legendary Cleveland Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar took to social media to announce the tough news on Sunday afternoon before kickoff.

"Steelers GameDay yet once again I was informed by the Browns that my services are no longer desired or needed. I will not be doing todays radio program.I am shocked & disappointed 😢Brown & Orange is my life 🏈 #UMatter http://Kosar19.Com @BernieKosarShow Go #Browns," he tweeted.

Browns fans are understandably bothered by the news.

It's unclear what happened with Kosar and the Browns. Some, however, are pointing out the bet that Kosar announced earlier in the season.

The Browns are set to play the Steelers in the final game of the regular season on Sunday.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. E.T.