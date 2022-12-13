Breaking: MRI Results For Kyler Murray Reportedly In

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 12: Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals looks on prior to the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images)

The Arizona Cardinals had their worst fears confirmed when Kyler Murray underwent an MRI on Tuesday.

According to Kyle Odegard, tests revealed that the star quarterback tore his ACL.

The significant injury will end Murray's 2022 season and likely cost him most of next year's campaign.

It's unfortunately not shocking news after Murray exited Monday night's game on the opening drive. He fell down and got carted off the field after suffering an apparent non-contact injury.

Lisa Salters reported on the ESPN broadcast that Murray cried once he got into the team's tunnel.

The injury ends a tumultuous season for the 25-year-old, who signed a five-year, $230 million extension in July. After leading Arizona to the playoffs last season, Murray finished with his worst quarterback rating (87.2) and yards per pass attempt (6.1) since becoming the No. 1 pick in 2019.

Colt McCoy replaced Murray in Monday night's 27-13 loss to the New England Patriots. The veteran may be in line to start Arizona's final four games.

Hopefully Murray will make a smooth recovery and return strong.