Breaking: NFL Announces Adjustment For Its Protocols

With COVID-19 cases increasing around the NFL, the league has announced new health and safety protocols.

The NFL has made it clear from the beginning of the 2021 season that its protocols can change as they continue to learn more about the virus. Now that the league is dealing with the Omicron variant, changes are being made.

“Throughout the pandemic we have continuously evolved our protocols to meet our goal of advancing the safety of the players, coaches and staff,” the league said. “The chances we are making today aim to address the increase in cases and the advent of the Omicron variant.

“Effective immediately, all clubs will implement preventative measures that have proven effective: masking regardless of vaccination status, remote or outdoor meetings, eliminating in-person meals, and no outside visitors while on team travel. We will continue to strongly encourage booster shots as the most effective protection. Finally, and based on expert advice, we will adjust the return-to-participation requirements for those who have recovered from COVID-19.”

Here’s the full statement from the NFL:

NFL statement on adjusted COVID-19 protocols. pic.twitter.com/zz6LA9GfXM — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 16, 2021

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero said all the changes to the league’s protocols are in effect through the conclusion of Week 15 games.

The NFL’s protocols could potentially change yet again in the coming weeks.