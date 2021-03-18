Breaking: NFL Announces Its New Media Rights Deal

On Thursday afternoon, the NFL announced it signed a new media distribution deal that will kick off in 2023.

The NFL agreed to media deals with five different media networks: Amazon, CBS, NBC, ESPN/ABC and FOX. The new agreement starts in 2023 and runs though the 2033 season.

“These new media deals will provide our fans even greater access to the games they love. We’re proud to grow our partnerships with the most innovative media companies in the market,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said about the new deals. “Along with our recently completed labor agreement with the NFLPA, these distribution agreements bring an unprecedented era of stability to the League and will permit us to continue to grow and improve our game.”

Here’s the full announcement from the league.

There are a few major changes coming in the new deal. One of the most notable changes is coming to Thursday Night Football, which will be shown exclusively on Amazon.

Another significant change is that ESPN/ABC will be able to flex Monday Night Football game. ESPN/ABC are also getting into the Super Bowl rotation.

Here’s the full Super Bowl rotation from the new deal:

CBS: 2023, 2027, 2031

2023, 2027, 2031 FOX: 2024, 2028, 2032

2024, 2028, 2032 NBC: 2025, 2029, 2033

2025, 2029, 2033 ESPN/ABC: 2026, 2030

For those wondering about the monetary value of the new deal, it’s a sizable increase. The NFL announced it signed a $110 billion deal over the lifetime of the new contract.

The NFL’s cap will certainly enjoy a nice jump in the the coming years.