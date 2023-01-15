Breaking: NFL Announces New Kickoff Time For Vikings vs. Giants

(Photo by Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings and the New York Giants were scheduled to kick off at 4:30 p.m. E.T. in their Wild Card Game on Sunday afternoon.

But the NFL has changed the kickoff time.

The NFL announced on Sunday afternoon that the Vikings vs. Giants game will now kick off at 4:50 p.m. E.T. The Bills vs. Dolphins game is running extremely late.

We're approaching 4:30 p.m. E.T. but there are still more than eight minutes remaining in the game between the Bills and the Dolphins on Sunday.

So, the Vikings vs. Giants game will kick off late.

"NFL just announced that kickoff for Giants-Vikings has been moved to 4:50 ET," Ari Meirov tweeted.

The Giants at Vikings game is the second Wild Card game of the day on Sunday afternoon.

Cincinnati is scheduled to host Baltimore in a Sunday Night game at 8:20 p.m. E.T.

That game will be airing on NBC.