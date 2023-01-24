Breaking: NFL Announces Super Bowl National Anthem Performer

US singer Demi Lovato sings the National Anthem during Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on February 2, 2020. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

The NFL has announced its pregame performers for Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Ariz. next month.

Country music star Chris Stapleton will perform the national anthem before the game. Legendary singer-songwriter and producer Babyface will perform "America The Beautiful" with Toney Award winner Sheryl Lee Ralph on the mic for "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

The NFL has previously announced Rihanna as this year's halftime performer.

Stapleton, 44, joins Mickey Guyton (2022), Eric Church (2021) and Luke Bryan (2017) as country performers who sang "The Star-Spangled Banner" at recent Super Bowls.

An eight-time Grammy and 10-time ACM Award winner, Stapleton has had three of his songs hit No. 1 on the Billboard US Country charts. Stapleton is a Lexington, Kentucky native, and now that he's been named as this year's anthem singer, bettors can start scouting to see if his version will go over or under the time set by the oddsmakers.

Super Bowl LVII will be televised on FOX on February 12.