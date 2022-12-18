Breaking: NFL Coach Taken To Hospital Before Game

An NFL coach has been taken to the hospital following a scary injury during pregame warmups.

Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees was transported to the hospital following a pregame collision.

The Falcons released a statement on Pees' hospitalization on Sunday afternoon.

Pees was carted off the field following a scary pregame injury. He was apparently ran into by a member of the Saints team.

Video of Pees getting carted off the field has emerged on Sunday afternoon.

The Falcons and the Saints are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. on Sunday afternoon.

Hopefully, Atlanta will have a promising update on Pees' status moving forward.

Our thoughts are with him and his family.