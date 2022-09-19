Breaking: NFL Decides On Mike Evans' Punishment

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 26: Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown during the first quarter of a game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 26, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

The NFL has reportedly decided on punishment for the players involved in the Bucs vs. Saints brawl on Sunday afternoon.

Multiple Bucs and Saints players got into it on Sunday afternoon, during Tampa Bay's win over New Orleans.

NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero reports that Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans will be suspended for one game for the incident. No other players are facing a suspension.

"1-game suspension for Mike Evans, per source. No other suspensions from the brawl," he reports.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter has confirmed the news on Monday afternoon.

Evans apparently felt that he had to defend his quarterback, Tom Brady, during the fight.

Now, the Bucs will be without their top wide receiver for Week 3 of the 2022 season.