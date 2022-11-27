Breaking: NFL Game Delayed For Weather On Sunday

(Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Bad weather has hit several different NFL cities on Sunday, but only one is having to delay kickoff.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are hosting the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon.

Unfortunately, there's heavy storms in the area, causing kickoff to be delayed.

Jacksonville and Baltimore won't kick off until 1:25 p.m. E.T. due to lightning.

"#Ravens and #Jaguars are in a weather delay. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:25pm ET," Ari Meirov tweeted.

Hopefully, things will clear up at some point this afternoon.

Kickoff between the Ravens and the Jaguars is currently scheduled for 1:25 p.m E.T.