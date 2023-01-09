Breaking: NFL Head Coach Fired Monday Afternoon

GLENDALE, AZ - SEPTEMBER 09: General view as quarterback Alex Smith #11 of the Washington Redskins prepares to snap the football against the Arizona Cardinals during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on September 9, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. The Redskins defeated the Cardinals 24-6. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Another day, another NFL head coach firing.

Monday afternoon, the Arizona Cardinals made their decision on head coach Kliff Kingsbury. He's been fired.

The Cardinals made their decision following the conclusion of the regular season on Sunday.

"Sources: The Arizona Cardinals fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury, who 10 months ago signed a contract extension through the 2027 season. The Cardinals still never have had a head coach - any head coach - last longer than six years while the team has existed for over 100 years," ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Monday morning.

Kingsbury came to the Cardinals from the college level, where he was the head coach at Texas Tech.

The Cardinals made the playoffs under Kingsbury in 2021, but lost to the Rams in the Wild Card game.

Arizona will now begin a search for a new head coach.