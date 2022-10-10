Breaking: NFL Head Coach Fired Monday Morning

CHARLOTTE, NC - SEPTEMBER 09: A general view of the field during the national anthem before the game between the Carolina Panthers and the Dallas Cowboys at Bank of America Stadium on September 9, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

The Carolina Panthers have made it official.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule was fired on Monday morning, less than 24 hours after his team's loss to the San Francisco 49ers at home on Sunday.

Rhule, who was in his third season as the team's head coach, failed to elevate the Panthers to a playoff contender.

Here's the official news, from the Panthers:

Steve Wilks will take over as the team's interim head coach following Rhule's firing.

